DC handovers masks, sanitizers to Superintendent of Khar Jail

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Khan Sherpao Tuesday handed over masks and sanitizers to the Superintendent of Khar Jail, District Bajaur and directed him to take all precautionary measures to ensure safety of prisoners inside the Jail.

Speaking to the jail superintendent on the occasion, the DC said the administration has intensified its efforts to control the coronavirus in the district as per the directions of the provincial government and all resources were being utilized for this purpose.

The deputy commissioner said the prison administration and the inmates were also a part of the society and it was also the responsibility of the administration to protect them from the coronavirus.

He directed the jail superintendent to strictly follow the SOPs inside the jail to keep the jail staff and inmates safe from the virus.

He said that face masks and hand sanitizer should be provided to all staff and prisoners immediately.

On this occasion, the prison superintendent thanked the deputy commissioner and assured him that all measures would be taken to stop the spread of coronavirus inside the prison.