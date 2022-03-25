Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Friday handed over the books to the administrators of Ganz Library on instruction of Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Friday handed over the books to the administrators of Ganz Library on instruction of Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana.

According to a press release, it may be recalled that last month the chief secretary Balochistan had visited the Ganz Library and its administrators had requested the chief secretary to provide books for the library.

On the orders of the chief secretary, deputy commissioner Gwadar visited Ganzlibrary and handed over the books to the Library administrators.

The book lovers thanked the chief secretary Balochistan and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch for provision of the books to the library.