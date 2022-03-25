UrduPoint.com

DC Hands Over Books To Ganz Library's Administrators

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 08:17 PM

DC hands over books to Ganz Library's administrators

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Friday handed over the books to the administrators of Ganz Library on instruction of Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch on Friday handed over the books to the administrators of Ganz Library on instruction of Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana.

According to a press release, it may be recalled that last month the chief secretary Balochistan had visited the Ganz Library and its administrators had requested the chief secretary to provide books for the library.

On the orders of the chief secretary, deputy commissioner Gwadar visited Ganzlibrary and handed over the books to the Library administrators.

The book lovers thanked the chief secretary Balochistan and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Capt (retd) Jamil Ahmed Baloch for provision of the books to the library.

Related Topics

Balochistan Gwadar May Love

Recent Stories

No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan ..

No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan: Rana Tanveer

5 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N. ..

Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N.Korea's Ballistic Missile Laun ..

5 minutes ago
 FM presents South Punjab bill to NA Speaker

FM presents South Punjab bill to NA Speaker

6 minutes ago
 CERN Reviews Associate Membership of Pakistan

CERN Reviews Associate Membership of Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasur ..

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasury

6 minutes ago
 PTI to organize largest public meeting 'Ammar Bil ..

PTI to organize largest public meeting 'Ammar Bil Maroof' on Mar 27: Women MPs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>