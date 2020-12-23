UrduPoint.com
DC Hands Over Furniture To JPP Public School

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:20 PM

DC hands over furniture to JPP Public school

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak handed over Rs one million furniture donated by a private institution to Jalalpur Pir Wala (JPP) public school.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Mudassir Mumtaz received the furniture donated by Punjab group of colleges with the efforts of DC.

Speaking on this occasion,DC Aamer Khattak said that donation given by a private educational institution for government institute was a unique tradition.

He said that private institutions were playing key role in education sector.

He said that quality education was being ensured to talented students at Jalalpur Pir Wala public school.

He said that Jalalpur public school was consisted of over 400 kanals land.

PTI MPA Waseem Khan Badozai said that incumbent government was paying special focus on education sector and striving for uniform education.

Director Punjab college assured that furniture and IT instruments would be provided to all government schools.

More Stories From Pakistan

