UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Hands Over Six Vehicles For Upcoming Cleanliness Drive In District

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:50 PM

DC hands over six vehicles for upcoming cleanliness drive in district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khan handed over six vehicles (three each Arm Roll Truck and three each Compactors) to Tehsil Municipal Officers of Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana Tribal Sub-Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khan handed over six vehicles (three each Arm Roll Truck and three each Compactors) to Tehsil Municipal Officers of Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana Tribal Sub-Division.

The vehicles were handed over at a ceremony held on Thursday, says a press statement issued here.

These vehicles were provided by Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan.

The vehicles would be operationalized during next week for cleanliness and sanitation purpose in respective Tehsil Headquarters.

Moreover, dustbins will also be installed in city areas in a couple of days for disposal of waste.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Wana Government

Recent Stories

“May she turn Fizza Hussain again from Hareem Sh ..

26 minutes ago

UAE’s banking system provides financial facilita ..

37 minutes ago

7 arrested in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's ..

35 minutes ago

522 accused rounded up in 305 cases registered und ..

35 minutes ago

PMC-SWS distribute food packages amongst earthquak ..

35 minutes ago

Rafael Dudamel steps down as Venezuela coach

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.