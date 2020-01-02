DC hands over six vehicles for upcoming cleanliness drive in district

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khan handed over six vehicles (three each Arm Roll Truck and three each Compactors) to Tehsil Municipal Officers of Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana Tribal Sub-Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khan handed over six vehicles (three each Arm Roll Truck and three each Compactors) to Tehsil Municipal Officers of Ladha, Sarwekai and Wana Tribal Sub-Division.

The vehicles were handed over at a ceremony held on Thursday, says a press statement issued here.

These vehicles were provided by Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan.

The vehicles would be operationalized during next week for cleanliness and sanitation purpose in respective Tehsil Headquarters.

Moreover, dustbins will also be installed in city areas in a couple of days for disposal of waste.