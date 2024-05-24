DC Hangu Assures Solution To Problems Of Students KUST’s Hangu Campus
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hangu Syed Haider Hussain Friday assured the students of Hangu Campus of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) that all their genuine issues and demands would be addressed on priority basis and he himself would contact the authorities concerned in this regard.
He gave this assurance while talking to a delegation of students of Hangu Campus of KUST at his office. It may be recalled that on May 23, the students of Hangu Campus had blocked the main Hangu Thall Road for about an hour to resolve their demands and problems.
However on assurance of the district administration, the road was opened for traffic. The students met the Deputy Commissioner Hangu and informed him in detail about their problems and demands. The DC said that the students are our future and would try hard to provide them all the facilities of the university level.
The students thanked the DC Hangu for taking personal interest in resolving their problems and demands.
