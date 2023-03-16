DC Hangu visits newly constructed District Jail

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Hangu Fazal Akbar Thursday visited the newly constructed District Jail and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of work.

On the occasion of the visit, he made a detailed review of the work.

ADC Finance and SDOC&W were also present with him on this occasion. The DC issued orders to the SDO and said that no one will be allowed to commit corruption or use substandard materials in the ongoing development works in Hangu district. "If anyone is found involved, strict action will be taken against them," he added.