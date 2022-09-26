DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Fawad Khan on Monday chaired a special meeting regarding dengue control where the District Health Officer (DHO), Assistant Director Local Government, chairman and members of village councils and neighborhood councils participated.

In the meeting, the health department officers briefed the participants regarding dengue control. At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Haripur distributed spray pumps for village councils and neighborhood councils and issued instructions to speed up the dengue control campaign across the district and cover all areas.

Haripur is the worst hit by dengue fever in the Hazara division, where hundreds of patients were admitted to various hospitals in the district and up to 8 people have died.