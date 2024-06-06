Open Menu

DC Haripur Chairs Meeting To Discuss Eid Al-Adha Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC Haripur chairs meeting to discuss Eid al-Adha arrangements

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements for Eid al-Azha. Officers of all relevant district departments were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner issued essential instructions concerning cleanliness arrangements, the establishment of cattle markets, and the provision of various facilities to ensure smooth and efficient preparations for the upcoming festivities.

Khan Muhammad also directed the to personally inspect the sacrificial animal markets to ensure the tick dusting measures and provision of facilities to the buyers and sellers as well.

