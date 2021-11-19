DC Haripur directs to resolve six months to one year old property cases on priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah on Friday said that complete the trial of the revenue cases as soon as possible and provide relief to the masses.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the performance of Revenue staff.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue briefed the deputy commissioner regarding different matters of the revenue department.

In the meeting Additional DC, ACs, Additional ACs, Deputy Director Database Computirazation of Land Record and Revenue officers were present.

DC Haripur showed satisfaction over the performance of Database computerization of land records and directed them to resolve the issues regarding the achievement of targets with the help of the Additional DC and Revenue department as soon as possible.

He also directed ACs and Additional ACs to immediately resolve the six months to one year old cases of partition of immovable property according to the law while the Deputy Commissioner ordered to Revenue Officer to clear old mutation of property cases and achieve the target of revenue collection in a timely manner.