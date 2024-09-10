DC Haripur Enforces 90-day Ban On E-cigarettes And Vaping
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Shoaib Abbas Tuesday has imposed a ban on e-cigarettes, vapes, and related nicotine products in Haripur district.
The ban, effective from September 6, 2024, will remain in place for 90 days under Section 144.
The district administration has imposed the restrictions including the E-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine products are banned from use in public transport and public spaces.
Promotion of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine through media platforms and the display of related pamphlets on walls and vehicles is forbidden.
The sale of these products is prohibited for individuals under 21 years of age.
E-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine cannot be stored or sold within a 100-meter radius of schools, colleges, hospitals, and public parks.
Violators of these regulations will face strict legal consequences. The public is urged to comply with the new rules and support the authorities in maintaining community health.
