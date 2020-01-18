DC Haripur imposes ban on CNG kits in school vehicles

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Saturday imposed a ban on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in transport used for schools pick and drop service and keeping school bags on the roof tops

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Saturday imposed a ban on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in transport used for schools pick and drop service and keeping school bags on the roof tops.

In order to implement the orders, the district administration has imposed the ban under section 144 and also issued directives for police.

According to the notification, any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPrc.

Hazara police and district administrations have already started the campaign against CNG kits in public transport following the High Court's order.

In Abbottabad and Mansehra, the district administrations have started a drive against CNG kits in transport used for schools pick and drop service and served notices to the schools and colleges for the removal of CNG kits from vehicles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Marwi Malik and SP Traffic warden Abbottabad imposed heavy fines and confiscated CNG kits during the checking of fitness in the public transport vehicles.

Marwi Malik also warned the public transporters to use quality and standard CNG kits otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.