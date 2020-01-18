UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Haripur Imposes Ban On CNG Kits In School Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:32 PM

DC Haripur imposes ban on CNG kits in school vehicles

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Saturday imposed a ban on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in transport used for schools pick and drop service and keeping school bags on the roof tops

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Saturday imposed a ban on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits in transport used for schools pick and drop service and keeping school bags on the roof tops.

In order to implement the orders, the district administration has imposed the ban under section 144 and also issued directives for police.

According to the notification, any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPrc.

Hazara police and district administrations have already started the campaign against CNG kits in public transport following the High Court's order.

In Abbottabad and Mansehra, the district administrations have started a drive against CNG kits in transport used for schools pick and drop service and served notices to the schools and colleges for the removal of CNG kits from vehicles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Marwi Malik and SP Traffic warden Abbottabad imposed heavy fines and confiscated CNG kits during the checking of fitness in the public transport vehicles.

Marwi Malik also warned the public transporters to use quality and standard CNG kits otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

CNG Police Abbottabad Vehicles Traffic Mansehra Nasir Haripur Gas From Court

Recent Stories

Reham Khan says "These people have no capacity to ..

20 minutes ago

Al Jarwan meets Portuguese foreign policy official ..

33 minutes ago

Cleanliness awareness activities carried out in ci ..

54 seconds ago

Dolphin Force arrests 36,576 POs in 2019

55 seconds ago

"Addict eats poor’s flour" becomes top trend on ..

43 minutes ago

Govt has succeeded in stabilizing economy: Amir Do ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.