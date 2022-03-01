UrduPoint.com

DC Haripur Imposes Ban On Kite Making And Flying In Distt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DC Haripur imposes ban on kite making and flying in distt

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday imposed a ban on kite flying and kite making in district Haripur under section 144 and started a crackdown against the kite makers.

According to the details, after the enforcement of the ban on kite flying and making district administration and Haripur police have started a joint action against the violators and seized thousands of kites and chemical coated thread, Additional Assistant Commissioner II also sealed one shop for making kites.

Earlier, many times district administration imposed a ban on kite flying but the business was continued in Haripur, the industry of making of metal and chemical coated thread and kites were also flourished in Haripur as a strict ban on the chemical coated thread in Punjab and other parts of the country was also imposed where the traders and makers have shifted their business in Haripur.

Till Monday a large number of buyers from adjoining cities of Punjab could be seen in Haripur purchasing chemical coated thread and kites while kite flying is also continued all over Hazara division where young boys are busy on the rooftops and open places by using chemical coated thread.

Like previous years, many people have been injured during the current season by the metal and chemical coated thread in Hazara particularly in Haripur and Abbottabad city and many children have sustained injuries while flying the kites.

Related Topics

Injured Police Business Abbottabad Punjab Young Haripur All From Industry

Recent Stories

No relief for Vawda as top court rejects plea for ..

No relief for Vawda as top court rejects plea for suspension of ECP verdict 

9 minutes ago
 OPPO Sets to Strengthen Presence in High-end Marke ..

OPPO Sets to Strengthen Presence in High-end Market with New Find X5 Series

36 minutes ago
 Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

44 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

1 hour ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>