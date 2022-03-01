DC Haripur imposes ban on kite making and flying in distt

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday imposed a ban on kite flying and kite making in district Haripur under section 144 and started a crackdown against the kite makers.

According to the details, after the enforcement of the ban on kite flying and making district administration and Haripur police have started a joint action against the violators and seized thousands of kites and chemical coated thread, Additional Assistant Commissioner II also sealed one shop for making kites.

Earlier, many times district administration imposed a ban on kite flying but the business was continued in Haripur, the industry of making of metal and chemical coated thread and kites were also flourished in Haripur as a strict ban on the chemical coated thread in Punjab and other parts of the country was also imposed where the traders and makers have shifted their business in Haripur.

Till Monday a large number of buyers from adjoining cities of Punjab could be seen in Haripur purchasing chemical coated thread and kites while kite flying is also continued all over Hazara division where young boys are busy on the rooftops and open places by using chemical coated thread.

Like previous years, many people have been injured during the current season by the metal and chemical coated thread in Hazara particularly in Haripur and Abbottabad city and many children have sustained injuries while flying the kites.