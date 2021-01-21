DC Haripur imposes ban on plastic shopping bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur on Thursday imposed ban on the use of plastic shopping bags in the district under section 144 to keep the environment clean.

According to the notification, any person contravening this order should render himself liable to punishment under section 188 PPrc.

Furthermore, DC Haripur police also banned construction in the ravine, nullah and water streams of district Haripur for 60 days. According to the notification violators would bedealt with iron hands.

A couple of years ago Khaber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned the use of plastic shopping bags all across the province. Initially the government allowed to use of biodegradable plastic shopping but later those were also banned, only cloth, paper and decomposable materials were allowed.