DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in dams, spillways of the district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur on Tuesday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes of the district Haripur.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the dams and spillways including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam.

During the last couple of years, thousands of the locals and people from other parts of KP and Punjab have visited the dams and streams of district Haripur in summer season owing to the scratching heat, unfortunately dozens of the people have drowned in the fast and furious waves of the rivers and streams, lakes, and ponds of district Haripur while swimming.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.

The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming in River Kunhar and demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punish the offender.