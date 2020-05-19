UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Haripur Imposes Ban On Swimming In Dams, Spillways Of The District

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in dams, spillways of the district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur on Tuesday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes of the district Haripur.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the dams and spillways including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam.

During the last couple of years, thousands of the locals and people from other parts of KP and Punjab have visited the dams and streams of district Haripur in summer season owing to the scratching heat, unfortunately dozens of the people have drowned in the fast and furious waves of the rivers and streams, lakes, and ponds of district Haripur while swimming.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.

The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming in River Kunhar and demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punish the offender.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Dam Haripur Khanpur Ghazi National University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

8 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 m ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.