UrduPoint.com

DC Haripur Imposes Ban On Swimming In Khanpur Dam And Its Spillway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in Khanpur dam and its spillway

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Saturday imposed a ban on swimming in Khanpur dam and its Spillway for three months.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the Khanpur dam and spillway.

According to the notification issued by the DC office in Haripur it has been directed to the Haripur police to monitor the Khanpur dam and its spillway and make sure nobody is violating the ban and enforce it strictly.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.

The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming in Khanpur dam and demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punish the offender.

Despite a ban on swimming and bating in the Lake Khanpur and its spillway every year dozens of people lose their lives during the months of June and July as there is no monitoring system or punishment for the violation of the ban.

Related Topics

Police Dam Haripur Khanpur June July

Recent Stories

Food Authority recovers 600 liters substandard bev ..

Food Authority recovers 600 liters substandard beverages

1 minute ago
 PGMI principal felicitates Christians on Easter, l ..

PGMI principal felicitates Christians on Easter, lauds their services

1 minute ago
 Naseebullah Marree holds open court in Kohlu

Naseebullah Marree holds open court in Kohlu

1 minute ago
 Timber, furniture worth million of rupees gutted a ..

Timber, furniture worth million of rupees gutted at Lailonai area

1 minute ago
 Raja Ashraf vows to upheld constitutional, parliam ..

Raja Ashraf vows to upheld constitutional, parliamentary supremacy

1 minute ago
 Two accused held, illegal weapons recovered

Two accused held, illegal weapons recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.