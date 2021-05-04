DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in rivers, streams and lakes of the district

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur on Tuesday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds and lakes of the district Haripur under section 144.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives in the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus and restrict the people from taking baths and swimming in the streams, rivers, lakes and ponds including Ghazri Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake and Khanpur lake, River Indus, Bhari dam and Khabar Bara dam.

During the current winter season as many locals and tourists have drowned in the fast and furious waves of the rivers, streams, lakes and ponds of district Haripur while swimming.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days. The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming in River Kunhar and demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punish the offender.