UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Haripur Imposes Ban On Swimming In Rivers, Streams And Lakes Of The District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in rivers, streams and lakes of the district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur on Tuesday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds and lakes of the district Haripur under section 144.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives in the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus and restrict the people from taking baths and swimming in the streams, rivers, lakes and ponds including Ghazri Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake and Khanpur lake, River Indus, Bhari dam and Khabar Bara dam.

During the current winter season as many locals and tourists have drowned in the fast and furious waves of the rivers, streams, lakes and ponds of district Haripur while swimming.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days. The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming in River Kunhar and demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punish the offender.

Related Topics

Dam Haripur Khanpur National University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LWMC to distribute 1.5 million biodegradable bags ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister seeks report from RPO DG Khan

1 minute ago

Replenishment of EU Gas Reserves Remains Stagnant ..

1 minute ago

Monaco Grand Prix to allow 7,500 spectators

24 minutes ago

SAU starts experimental work to reduce dogs reprod ..

24 minutes ago

Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift scheme ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.