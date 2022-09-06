DC Haripur imposes ban on swimming in rivers, streams and lakes of the distt

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes of the district Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Tuesday imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes of the district Haripur.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the streams, rivers, lakes, and ponds including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam.

District administration imposed a ban keeping in view of flooding rivers and lakes of the region, Tarbela dam and Khanpur dam reservoir have reached their maximum conservation capacity and spillways of both have been opened to discharge extra water which was also dangerous for people swimming.

This order should come into force with immediate effect and should remain in force for a period of 60 days. The DC warned that any person contravening this order should render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming in Tarbela dam and Khanpur dam and demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punished the offender.