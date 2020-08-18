DC Haripur imposes ban on various activities during Moharram

To maintain religious harmony between different factions district administration Haripur imposed a ban on various activities under section 144

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :To maintain religious harmony between different factions district administration Haripur imposed a ban on various activities under section 144.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Haripur, under section 144 entry of Afghan refugees, pillion riding and display of arms have been banned for 15 days.

Movement of Moharram processions from unauthorized routes, watching the processions from the buildings on the procession routes, movement of explosives were also banned while the Afghan refugees are also directed to stay at homes during the days of Moharram.

The notification also elaborates that inciting religious disharmony, an exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned.

People outside the district would not be allowed to stay in the hotels that are in the surrounding areas of Moharram procession or Moharram Majalis. Violators of the ban and section144 would be dealt with under PPC section 188, the notification also disclosed.

DC Haripur also imposed a ban on the sale of fuel in open bottles under section 144 and issued separate notifications for all orders.