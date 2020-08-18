UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Haripur Imposes Ban On Various Activities During Moharram

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:51 PM

DC Haripur imposes ban on various activities during Moharram

To maintain religious harmony between different factions district administration Haripur imposed a ban on various activities under section 144

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :To maintain religious harmony between different factions district administration Haripur imposed a ban on various activities under section 144.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Haripur, under section 144 entry of Afghan refugees, pillion riding and display of arms have been banned for 15 days.

Movement of Moharram processions from unauthorized routes, watching the processions from the buildings on the procession routes, movement of explosives were also banned while the Afghan refugees are also directed to stay at homes during the days of Moharram.

The notification also elaborates that inciting religious disharmony, an exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, booklets are also banned.

People outside the district would not be allowed to stay in the hotels that are in the surrounding areas of Moharram procession or Moharram Majalis. Violators of the ban and section144 would be dealt with under PPC section 188, the notification also disclosed.

DC Haripur also imposed a ban on the sale of fuel in open bottles under section 144 and issued separate notifications for all orders.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Sale Haripur All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi visits Dubai Exports to discuss coopera ..

24 minutes ago

Committee annoyed over non-appointment of heads of ..

3 minutes ago

Manafort Worked Closely With Russian Intel Officer ..

3 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of women, children drowned in Keen ..

3 minutes ago

AIOU to establish Gandhara museum and Iqbal archiv ..

3 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first board me ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.