DC Haripur imposes Section 144

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Haripur Captain (Retd) Nadeem Nasir Monday banned the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district except for the designated cattle markets managed by the concerned Tehsil Municipal Administration.

In this regard, the remaining order issued by the Deputy Commissioner has clarified that in view of the arrival of Eid-ul-Adha, this step has been taken to stop the illegal and unauthorized markets established in the district so that no untoward incident occurred.

The order issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Code further states that the ban on sale and purchase of cattle in illegal markets will remain in force until August 05, 2020 and those who violate it will be punished according to the law.