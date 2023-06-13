UrduPoint.com

DC Haripur Imposes Section 144 Around 200 Meter Radius Of ABISE Examination Halls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:55 PM

DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter radius of ABISE examination halls

The district administration of Haripur Tuesday has imposed Section 144 around a 200 yard radius of 67 examination centers in order to prevent unauthorized means of providing assistance to candidates and to avoid any untoward incidents during the ongoing Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) exams

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration of Haripur Tuesday has imposed Section 144 around a 200 yard radius of 67 examination centers in order to prevent unauthorized means of providing assistance to candidates and to avoid any untoward incidents during the ongoing Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) exams.

According to the officials, the purpose of this measure is to maintain the security and safety of examination halls and protect them from external elements.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur has issued an official order in accordance with the prescribed procedure, stating that this restriction will remain in effect until July 28, 2023.

Any violation of this order will be dealt with according to the law against those involved in illegal activities.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Haripur BISE July From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excelle ..

Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award

4 minutes ago
 Simultaneously holding of general elections in int ..

Simultaneously holding of general elections in interest of country; Azam Nazeer

8 minutes ago
 PM directs utilizing all-out resources for people' ..

PM directs utilizing all-out resources for people's protection amid Biparjoy cyc ..

9 minutes ago
 DC visits coastal areas of Sujawal district to rev ..

DC visits coastal areas of Sujawal district to review Cyclone arrangements

9 minutes ago
 PAC directs MoFA to make financial system more tr ..

PAC directs MoFA to make financial system more transparent

5 minutes ago
 Awareness for blood donation urges

Awareness for blood donation urges

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.