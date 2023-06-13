DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter radius of ABISE examination halls

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration of Haripur Tuesday has imposed Section 144 around a 200 yard radius of 67 examination centers in order to prevent unauthorized means of providing assistance to candidates and to avoid any untoward incidents during the ongoing Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) exams.

According to the officials, the purpose of this measure is to maintain the security and safety of examination halls and protect them from external elements.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur has issued an official order in accordance with the prescribed procedure, stating that this restriction will remain in effect until July 28, 2023.

Any violation of this order will be dealt with according to the law against those involved in illegal activities.