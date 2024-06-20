Open Menu

DC Haripur Imposes Section 144, Bans Swimming In River Haro And Khanpur Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 11:48 PM

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Thursday has imposed Section 144 and banned swimming activities in the Haro River and Khanpur Dam due to recent drowning incidents. This ban is now enforced and any violations will result in strict legal action.

The district administration of Haripur has taken this step to ensure public safety and welfare. They have appealed to the public to avoid entering the water for any purpose, emphasizing that doing so can pose a significant risk to their lives.

Yesterday, two young lads of Abbottabad drowned and lost their lives in River Haro which has sparked the concerns of people to impose ban on swimming in the lakes and streams of the district.

