DC Haripur Imposes Section 144, Bans Swimming In River Haro And Khanpur Dam
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Thursday has imposed Section 144 and banned swimming activities in the Haro River and Khanpur Dam due to recent drowning incidents. This ban is now enforced and any violations will result in strict legal action
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad Thursday has imposed Section 144 and banned swimming activities in the Haro River and Khanpur Dam due to recent drowning incidents. This ban is now enforced and any violations will result in strict legal action.
The district administration of Haripur has taken this step to ensure public safety and welfare. They have appealed to the public to avoid entering the water for any purpose, emphasizing that doing so can pose a significant risk to their lives.
Yesterday, two young lads of Abbottabad drowned and lost their lives in River Haro which has sparked the concerns of people to impose ban on swimming in the lakes and streams of the district.
Recent Stories
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city
World Refugees Day observed
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilit ..
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting governmen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary4 minutes ago
-
Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest2 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible2 minutes ago
-
IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance2 minutes ago
-
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.2 minutes ago
-
Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water project2 minutes ago
-
ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha2 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city2 minutes ago
-
World Refugees Day observed2 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Civil Hospital Quetta’s Trauma Center, inspects health facilities2 minutes ago
-
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-2555 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes55 minutes ago