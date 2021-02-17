DC Haripur imposes section 144 on kite flying

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday banned Chemical, glass-coated kite-flying threads and kites under section 144 for 60 days.

According to a notification issued by DC, the sale of chemical, metal, glass coated kite flying threads and its sale all over the district.

The notification elaborates that to strictly enforce the ban imposed section 144 and violators of the ban would be punished under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) section 188.

Kite flying passion infiltrated all over the Hazara division where from cities to small towns hundreds of youngsters have started flying kites with sharp and dangerous chemical-coated threads which injured dozens of people in various areas.

According to the details, owing to an unchecked chemical coated thread which is being used in kite flying endangering not only their own lives but also of other people moreover due to ban on kites and chemical thread in Punjab, traders have gathered in Haripur and were openly selling both items.

A large number of youths can be seen in every city and town of Hazara division who were flying kites on the rooftops and open places by using chemical coated thread which has injured dozens of people including the children who have sustained injuries while flying the kites.

People have demanded from the district administrations to impose a ban on chemical coated thread and kites in the Hazara division and arrest the people who are selling these items. Parents are also worried as annual and board examinations are also at the hand and children are busy in extracurricular activities.