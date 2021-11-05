DC Haripur issues instructions for Rubella, Measles campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Friday chaired a meeting in connection with the Measles and Rubella campaign.

Representatives of All Traders Association (ATA), Police, Health Department, District Administration officials, Private Schools, Rescue 1122 officials and representatives of various Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) were present.

Health Department said Measles and Rubella campaign will start from November 15 and continue till November 27, where children from the age of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated.

DC Haripur while issuing instructions to the participants said that all departments should cooperate with the health department to immunize the people and prevent them from measles and rubella.

He said that banners and billboards should be displayed in prominent places at every Tehsil and Village Council level.

Representatives of government schools and the Private Schools Association were directed to inform all schools about the measles and rubella campaign.