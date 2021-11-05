UrduPoint.com

DC Haripur Issues Instructions For Rubella, Measles Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

DC Haripur issues instructions for Rubella, Measles campaign

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Friday chaired a meeting in connection with the Measles and Rubella campaign

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Friday chaired a meeting in connection with the Measles and Rubella campaign.

Representatives of All Traders Association (ATA), Police, Health Department, District Administration officials, Private Schools, Rescue 1122 officials and representatives of various Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) were present.

Health Department said Measles and Rubella campaign will start from November 15 and continue till November 27, where children from the age of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated.

DC Haripur while issuing instructions to the participants said that all departments should cooperate with the health department to immunize the people and prevent them from measles and rubella.

He said that banners and billboards should be displayed in prominent places at every Tehsil and Village Council level.

Representatives of government schools and the Private Schools Association were directed to inform all schools about the measles and rubella campaign.

Related Topics

Police Haripur November Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

Four dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered duri ..

Four dacoit gangs busted, valuables recovered during October

2 minutes ago
 Injured Lukaku out of Belgium World Cup qualifiers ..

Injured Lukaku out of Belgium World Cup qualifiers

2 minutes ago
 Kane praises Spurs 'ambition' after Conte appointm ..

Kane praises Spurs 'ambition' after Conte appointment

2 minutes ago
 ITP's education campaign in full swing to control ..

ITP's education campaign in full swing to control lane violation

2 minutes ago
 597 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

597 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

4 minutes ago
 Faisal terms digitizing health systems as key in a ..

Faisal terms digitizing health systems as key in achieving UHC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.