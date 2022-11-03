DC Haripur kicks off three days sports gala in Central Jail

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mohammad Fawad Thursday inaugurated a three-day sports gala in the Central Jail here Thursday

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that in order to make the prisons a reform center in the true sense, the prisoners should be provided opportunities for physical education as well as sports. He further said that it was inevitable that the Jail administration was using all resources to make it reformatory in the true sense.

The DC said that sports competitions were providing an opportunity for inmates to develop mentally and physically in addition to entertainment. Programs like sports galas inside the Jail will help in making the inmates useful citizens of society, we are grateful to the Jail administration for organizing such programs, he added.

Earlier, weightlifting, volleyball and cricket competitions were also held among the teams of prisoners, in which the winning teams and the players who showed the best performance were distributed prizes and sports equipment by Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Akhtar Hussain Shah.

While speaking on the occasion, Deputy Superintendent Jail Akhtar Shah said that according to the instructions of the provincial government and IG Jails Saadat Hasan, in addition to educational facilities, the prisoners were being provided regular entertainment and sports opportunities for which an institution of technical education was also established in the Jail.