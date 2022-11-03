UrduPoint.com

DC Haripur Kicks Off Three Days Sports Gala In Central Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 07:06 PM

DC Haripur kicks off three days sports gala in Central Jail

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mohammad Fawad Thursday inaugurated a three-day sports gala in the Central Jail here Thursday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mohammad Fawad Thursday inaugurated a three-day sports gala in the Central Jail here Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that in order to make the prisons a reform center in the true sense, the prisoners should be provided opportunities for physical education as well as sports. He further said that it was inevitable that the Jail administration was using all resources to make it reformatory in the true sense.

The DC said that sports competitions were providing an opportunity for inmates to develop mentally and physically in addition to entertainment. Programs like sports galas inside the Jail will help in making the inmates useful citizens of society, we are grateful to the Jail administration for organizing such programs, he added.

Earlier, weightlifting, volleyball and cricket competitions were also held among the teams of prisoners, in which the winning teams and the players who showed the best performance were distributed prizes and sports equipment by Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Akhtar Hussain Shah.

While speaking on the occasion, Deputy Superintendent Jail Akhtar Shah said that according to the instructions of the provincial government and IG Jails Saadat Hasan, in addition to educational facilities, the prisoners were being provided regular entertainment and sports opportunities for which an institution of technical education was also established in the Jail.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Education Jail Haripur All Government Best

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujr ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujranwala

58 seconds ago
 Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qua ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qualify for main final

59 seconds ago
 German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, excep ..

German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, exceptional progress made through i ..

1 minute ago
 UN Resident Coordinator pays welcome call-on Chair ..

UN Resident Coordinator pays welcome call-on Chairman NDMA

1 minute ago
 Shoaib Akthar praises Pakistan team for a great co ..

Shoaib Akthar praises Pakistan team for a great comeback

4 minutes ago
 Students from Saudi school visit International Isl ..

Students from Saudi school visit International Islamic University Islamabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.