DC Haripur Orders To Close Educational Institutions Till May 17th In Wake Of COVID-19 Third Wave

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:22 PM

In the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Wednesday ordered to close all educational institutions including 9th and 10th class till 17 May 2021

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :In the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Wednesday ordered to close all educational institutions including 9th and 10th class till 17 May 2021.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Haripur, all educational institutions would remain close till 17th May keeping in view of the severity of the third wave of Coronavirus while all business activities would remain close from 6 pm Sehri. Markets and businesses would remain close on Saturday and Sunday in the district.

Medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, oil depot, bakeries, general stores, karyana store, milk shop, meat shop, four chaki, EPG filling points, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts, printing press and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week.

Sports activities, gymnasiums, cinemas, public parks, religious and cultural activities were also banned. The violators of the ban would be dealt with an iron hand, imposed heavy fines and sent to jail or both.

Use of face mask on all public places is mandatory, to ensure Coronavirus SOPs in public transport they would carry only 50 percent passengers, all public and private office would ensure police of 50 percent employees work from home, all shrines, contact sports activities would remain close.

