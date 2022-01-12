UrduPoint.com

DC Haripur Reviews Performance Of District Administrative Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 09:01 PM

DC Haripur reviews performance of district administrative staff

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of district administration officers

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the performance of district administration officers.

In the meeting, the DC reviewed the performance of the officers in view of the instructions issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from time to time regarding prevention of Coronavirus, anti-polio campaign, price control of essential commodities, control of fertilizer prices and others and necessary instructions were issued to the concerned officers.

While directing the district administration, food department officials, he ordered them to focus on market checking and price control and take strict action on the violations.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Assistant Commissioners and Additional Assistant Commissioners and Assistant Commissioner (Under Training).

