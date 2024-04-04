DC Haripur Reviews Security Foreign Projects In Ghazi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad along with DPO Haripur Saleem Zafar visited Ghazi in view of the current security situation to review the security of foreigners' projects
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad along with DPO Haripur Saleem Zafar visited Ghazi in view of the current security situation to review the security of foreigners' projects.
Assistant Commissioner Ghazi, DSP Circle Ghazi, SHO Ghazi, and other security officials were also present during this occasion.
Deputy Commissioner and DPO Haripur assessed the security of various projects in detail. During the visit, officials from GM Tarbela, Power Director, and Deputy Director Security briefed them on ongoing projects at Tarbela Dam and security measures for foreigners.
Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad, while giving instructions, emphasized that security for foreigners is a top priority.
Ensure strict adherence to the issued SOPs regarding foreigners' security. DPO Haripur instructed the SDPO Circle Ghazi to remain alert and vigilant in light of the current security situation, continuously monitor the security of foreigners, and ensure that they are deployed on duty while remaining vigilant.
