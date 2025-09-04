DC Haripur urges public awareness as 97 dengue cases reported, special wards established

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Waseem Ahmed on Thursday said that a total of 97 dengue cases have so far been reported in the district, of which only five remain active while the rest have been successfully treated.

He expressed these views while talking to the media at his office.

The DC said that a special 25-bed dengue ward has been established at the District Headquarters Hospital, while an additional 10-bed ward has been set up in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi to provide treatment exclusively for dengue patients. To meet rising demands, the District Health Officer has also deputed additional doctors to support the Medical Superintendent.

The deputy commissioner highlighted that, besides treatment, preventive measures and public awareness campaigns are being vigorously pursued.

Assistant commissioners have held meetings with traders to sensitize them about dengue prevention, while awareness sessions and seminars are being conducted in schools with the cooperation of teachers and dengue coordinators. Pamphlets have also been distributed in different markets, and dengue walks have been organized in Haripur.

On dengue larvae eradication, he said that assistant commissioners, village and neighborhood council secretaries, and dengue coordinators are visiting affected areas to destroy breeding sites. Reported dengue cases in Khanpur were followed up with indoor spraying in the affected households.

DC Waseem Ahmed stressed that awareness was more critical than spray campaigns alone. “It is essential that people know how to protect themselves from dengue through preventive measures,” he said, adding that a dengue action plan had been shared with all departments, clearly defining their responsibilities.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has been instructed to clean drains and remove dengue breeding sites, while a weekly cleaning campaign has also been launched in hotspot areas.

Appealing to the public, he urged community members, traders, teachers, and private education networks to play their part in raising awareness, especially during September and October when dengue cases typically rise. “Together, we can save ourselves from dengue and support the government in combating this disease,” he emphasized.