Open Menu

DC Harnai Chairs Meeting To Improve Law, Order Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 07:43 PM

DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding improving the law and order situation in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding improving the law and order situation in the area.

The Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Harnai Syed Ali Kasi, SHO Levies Harnai, SHO Levies Delkona, SHO Levies Shahrag, in-charges of all Levies police stations and outposts and they presented detailed reports of their respective areas.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar directed all concerned officials that immediate action would be taken against any illegal and immoral activities in any area and to intensify their operations to suppress law-breaking elements.

He said that some of the police stations and outposts have vehicles and some have motorcycles. He directed the officials to patrol their areas and conduct strict checks by setting up checkpoints and ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people in the area.

He said that the Levies police stations and outposts would be repaired. He said that demand for more vehicles, motorcycles and uniforms for the Levies Force would be made to the Director General Balochistan Levies Force.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Law And Order Vehicles Harnai All

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in C ..

Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital

2 minutes ago
 Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam ..

Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

9 minutes ago
 OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportatio ..

OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products

9 minutes ago
 Special desks to increase women participation in g ..

Special desks to increase women participation in governance

9 minutes ago
 Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punja ..

Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly

9 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia co ..

Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles s ..

9 minutes ago
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, at ..

Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers

18 minutes ago
 Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest

Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest

2 minutes ago
 60th anniversary of PTV celebrated

60th anniversary of PTV celebrated

2 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's ..

IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers person ..

Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway

2 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia co ..

Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan