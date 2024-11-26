DC Harnai Chairs Meeting To Improve Law, Order Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding improving the law and order situation in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding improving the law and order situation in the area.
The Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Harnai Syed Ali Kasi, SHO Levies Harnai, SHO Levies Delkona, SHO Levies Shahrag, in-charges of all Levies police stations and outposts and they presented detailed reports of their respective areas.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar directed all concerned officials that immediate action would be taken against any illegal and immoral activities in any area and to intensify their operations to suppress law-breaking elements.
He said that some of the police stations and outposts have vehicles and some have motorcycles. He directed the officials to patrol their areas and conduct strict checks by setting up checkpoints and ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people in the area.
He said that the Levies police stations and outposts would be repaired. He said that demand for more vehicles, motorcycles and uniforms for the Levies Force would be made to the Director General Balochistan Levies Force.
Recent Stories
Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital
Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products
Special desks to increase women participation in governance
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles s ..
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated
IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital2 minutes ago
-
OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products9 minutes ago
-
Special desks to increase women participation in governance9 minutes ago
-
Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly9 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles sectors9 minutes ago
-
Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers18 minutes ago
-
Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest2 minutes ago
-
60th anniversary of PTV celebrated2 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway2 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade2 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for foiling infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border2 minutes ago