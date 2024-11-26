DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding improving the law and order situation in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding improving the law and order situation in the area.

The Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Harnai Syed Ali Kasi, SHO Levies Harnai, SHO Levies Delkona, SHO Levies Shahrag, in-charges of all Levies police stations and outposts and they presented detailed reports of their respective areas.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Harnai Hazrat Wali Kakar directed all concerned officials that immediate action would be taken against any illegal and immoral activities in any area and to intensify their operations to suppress law-breaking elements.

He said that some of the police stations and outposts have vehicles and some have motorcycles. He directed the officials to patrol their areas and conduct strict checks by setting up checkpoints and ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people in the area.

He said that the Levies police stations and outposts would be repaired. He said that demand for more vehicles, motorcycles and uniforms for the Levies Force would be made to the Director General Balochistan Levies Force.