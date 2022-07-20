DC Harnai visits BHUs to check health facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner of Harnai Nisar Ahmed Mastoi on Wednesday visited Basic Health Units (BHU) of Rural Health Centre Shahrag, Nokas and Ghormi to check the health facilities being offered there

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Harnai Nisar Ahmed Mastoi on Wednesday visited Basic Health Units (BHU) of Rural Health Centre Shahrag, Nokas and Ghormi to check the health facilities being offered there.

District Health Officer Dr Masood Khan Tareen and PPHI District Support Manager Dawood Khan Kakar accompanied him during the visit.

The deputy commissioner was briefed about treatment facilities and other matters of BHUs.

He checked the attendance records of the staff, availability of medicines, and activities of OPDs and EPI.

While expressing his satisfaction on the performance of health staff, he said that provision of health facilities in remote areas of the city should be made possible in any case, so that the people would not face any difficulty in getting medical assistance in emergency situation.

He said that during monsoon season, there was a fear of flash floods and to deal with that, the entire district administration, including the health department was on high alert to help the citizens.

The deputy commissioner further said that another spell of rains was likely to start this week, therefore the relevant departments should fulfill their responsibilities and be well prepared to provide relief to the masses.

He urged the citizens to be careful and follow precautions in order to keep themselves and others safe.