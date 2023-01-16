UrduPoint.com

DC Hears People's Complaints At Open Court

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 07:03 PM

DC hears people's complaints at open court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and heard the public complaints against various departments, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali held an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and heard the public complaints against various departments, here on Monday.

He listened to problems of people and issued necessary instructions.

On-the-spot directives were also issued for redress of complaints. He directed the departments concerned to improve the quality of service for providing maximum relief to people. The DC assured the applicants of an early resolution of their problems.

The DC is holding open courts on daily basis from 10am to 11am and people could attended it in his office.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Muhammad Ali From Court

Recent Stories

Europe investigators hear Lebanon witnesses over c ..

Europe investigators hear Lebanon witnesses over central bank chief

1 minute ago
 Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021 with major ..

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021 with majority vote

1 minute ago
 LG Polls: 106 seats result declared so far, PPP wi ..

LG Polls: 106 seats result declared so far, PPP with 53 seats in lead

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces of ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces official results of 55 UCs of HM ..

2 minutes ago
 QWP stages demo against flour crisis, price hike i ..

QWP stages demo against flour crisis, price hike in KP

2 minutes ago
 Lollobrigida, Italy's wickedly witty screen goddes ..

Lollobrigida, Italy's wickedly witty screen goddess

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.