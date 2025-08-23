Open Menu

DC Hears Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali listened to public grievances at the Complaint Management Cell established in her office.

According to a spokesperson from the DC Office, citizens brought forward concerns related to various departments.

In response, the DC issued immediate instructions to the relevant officials to ensure timely resolution.

The spokesperson added that all complaints are being systematically recorded, and applicants are kept informed about the progress of their cases. Citizens can also register their complaints via the helpline 1718.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated her commitment to promptly addressing public concerns and upholding transparency in service delivery.

