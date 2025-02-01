DC Hears Public Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) An open court was held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Saturday, where citizens had the opportunity to voice their concerns and seek assistance from officials of district administration.
DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza attended the open court and listened to the grievances of the citizens. This initiative is part of the DC Office’s continued efforts to ensure direct communication with the public and address their concerns promptly.
During the open court, the DC personally listened to the issues raised by the citizens. The matters discussed ranged from requests for income certificates, domicile and property documents, to concerns about record discrepancies and other administrative issues.
Among the key cases addressed were those related to revenue matters. Syed Musa Raza issued immediate orders to the relevant officials to resolve the cases on-site. He emphasized the importance of timely processing of such issues to prevent any delays.
Syed Musa Raza stressed that citizens’ issues should never be delayed and should be handled as quickly as possible. He said that it is essential that the concerns of the public are addressed promptly, without unnecessary delays.
He affirmed that resolving the issues of the public is his top priority. “Ensuring the timely resolution of citizens’ problems is of utmost importance, and we are committed to providing them with all possible assistance,” he stated.
