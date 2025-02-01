Open Menu

DC Hears Public Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC hears public concerns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) An open court was held at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Saturday, where citizens had the opportunity to voice their concerns and seek assistance from officials of district administration.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza attended the open court and listened to the grievances of the citizens. This initiative is part of the DC Office’s continued efforts to ensure direct communication with the public and address their concerns promptly.

During the open court, the DC personally listened to the issues raised by the citizens. The matters discussed ranged from requests for income certificates, domicile and property documents, to concerns about record discrepancies and other administrative issues.

Among the key cases addressed were those related to revenue matters. Syed Musa Raza issued immediate orders to the relevant officials to resolve the cases on-site. He emphasized the importance of timely processing of such issues to prevent any delays.

Syed Musa Raza stressed that citizens’ issues should never be delayed and should be handled as quickly as possible. He said that it is essential that the concerns of the public are addressed promptly, without unnecessary delays.

He affirmed that resolving the issues of the public is his top priority. “Ensuring the timely resolution of citizens’ problems is of utmost importance, and we are committed to providing them with all possible assistance,” he stated.

Recent Stories

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

15 minutes ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

15 minutes ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

1 hour ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

2 hours ago
MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

2 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

2 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

2 hours ago
 ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Mar ..

Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan