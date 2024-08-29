DC Held Open Court, Vows To Launch Crackdown Against Substandard Milk
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve problems of the people.
During the open court, the participants raised their voices regarding the lack of health facilities in the Government hospitals, bribing in the Registrar's office, selling substandard Milk, unscheduled long load shedding in Sui Gas and electricity supply problems.
The Deputy Commissioner addressed these concerns with urgency and promised that all health-related issues would be resolved promptly and given priority and vowed to launch crackdown against substandard milk across the district.
He said that the district administration was accountable to the public, taking all possible measures to address people's issues promptly.
He stressed the need to discourage corruption and added that officials involved in corruption would be dismissed rather than suspended, and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.
DC Dharejo issued immediate instructions to address these complaints and assured that defending public rights and administrative reforms were among his priorities.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve problems of the people.
During the open court, the participants raised their voices regarding the lack of health facilities in the Government hospitals, bribing in the Sub Registrar's office, selling substandard Milk, unscheduled long load shedding in Sui Gas and electricity supply problems. The Deputy Commissioner addressed these concerns with urgency and promised that all health-related issues would be resolved promptly and given priority and vowed to launch crackdown against substandard milk across the district.
He said that the district administration was accountable to the public, taking all possible measures to address people's issues promptly.
He stressed the need to discourage corruption and added that officials involved in corruption would be dismissed rather than suspended, and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.
DC Dharejo issued immediate instructions to address these complaints and assured that defending public rights and administrative reforms were among his priorities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP8 minutes ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service9 minutes ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders9 minutes ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR9 minutes ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan19 minutes ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab29 minutes ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management29 minutes ago
-
KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved29 minutes ago
-
NEOC issues warning of Tropical storm for Sindh39 minutes ago
-
Kuli Katchery held to address women issues39 minutes ago
-
Chairman Municipal Committee visits rain affected areas of Duki48 minutes ago
-
PM resolves to prevent inimical forces from disrupting Balochistan's peace, stability49 minutes ago