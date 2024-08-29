DC held open court, vows to launch crackdown against substandard milk

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve problems of the people.

During the open court, the participants raised their voices regarding the lack of health facilities in the Government hospitals, bribing in the Registrar's office, selling substandard Milk, unscheduled long load shedding in Sui Gas and electricity supply problems.

The Deputy Commissioner addressed these concerns with urgency and promised that all health-related issues would be resolved promptly and given priority and vowed to launch crackdown against substandard milk across the district.

He said that the district administration was accountable to the public, taking all possible measures to address people's issues promptly.

He stressed the need to discourage corruption and added that officials involved in corruption would be dismissed rather than suspended, and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

DC Dharejo issued immediate instructions to address these complaints and assured that defending public rights and administrative reforms were among his priorities.

