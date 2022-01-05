DC helps disabled youth financially, arranges wheelchair

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Wednesday visited the house of a disabled youth in block 3 and handed over wheelchair donated by Red Crescent society.

A large number of Red Crescent Society workers and locals were also present on the occasion.

The youth expressed happiness over having with DC on which Zaheer Sherazi also extended his good wishes for him.

Speaking on this occasion, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that it was a pleasure to take part in good deeds and we should take care of the deserving people around us.

He further said that the work of Red Crescent in Khanewal was commendable.