Open Menu

DC Helps Elderly Man Get Land Back From Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 06:48 PM

DC helps elderly man get land back from grabbers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari swiftly acted in support of an elderly man in his 70s, helping him to get back the possession of his land property from the grabbers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari swiftly acted in support of an elderly man in his 70s, helping him to get back the possession of his land property from the grabbers.

For years, the 75-year-old had been tirelessly seeking justice, oscillating between courts, revenue offices, and patwaris to reclaim his rightful land. His plea reached the compassionate hands of the deputy commissioner, who took swift and decisive action.

Upon receiving the application from the elderly man, whose eyes were filled with tears of despair, the DC immediately summoned the revenue department staff and meticulously reviewed the records.

It was revealed that seven kanals and 15 marlas of land in Mouza Radho, rightfully belonging to the man, had been illegally occupied by the land mafia.

Without delay, the DC issued warrants to reclaim the land. Under the leadership of Naib Tehsildar Mah Rosh, with the support of local police, the land was successfully retrieved from the clutches of the occupiers. The property was then handed back to its rightful owner.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Bashir Ahmed expressed his gratitude with tearful prayers for the long life and continued success of DC Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari.

Related Topics

Police Man Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversa ..

PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of BB Shaheed

2 minutes ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniv ..

PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratu ..

Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratulates Christmas

2 minutes ago
 Four killed, one injured in road accident in AJK

Four killed, one injured in road accident in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess ..

Commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess people's issues

2 minutes ago
 District Vigilance Committee holds meeting

District Vigilance Committee holds meeting

2 minutes ago
DC helps elderly man get land back from grabbers

DC helps elderly man get land back from grabbers

2 minutes ago
 Minister for National Food Security and Research, ..

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain urges for ..

17 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees

17 minutes ago
 Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents

Four killed in Kandhkot road accidents

17 minutes ago
 The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Si ..

The University of Sialkot (USKT) inked MoU with Sialkot Medical Complex (SMC)

16 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birth ..

PM pays tribute to Quadi-e-Azam on his 148th birthday

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan