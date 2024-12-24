DC helps elderly man get land back from grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari swiftly acted in support of an elderly man in his 70s, helping him to get back the possession of his land property from the grabbers.

For years, the 75-year-old had been tirelessly seeking justice, oscillating between courts, revenue offices, and patwaris to reclaim his rightful land. His plea reached the compassionate hands of the deputy commissioner, who took swift and decisive action.

Upon receiving the application from the elderly man, whose eyes were filled with tears of despair, the DC immediately summoned the revenue department staff and meticulously reviewed the records.

It was revealed that seven kanals and 15 marlas of land in Mouza Radho, rightfully belonging to the man, had been illegally occupied by the land mafia.

Without delay, the DC issued warrants to reclaim the land. Under the leadership of Naib Tehsildar Mah Rosh, with the support of local police, the land was successfully retrieved from the clutches of the occupiers. The property was then handed back to its rightful owner.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Bashir Ahmed expressed his gratitude with tearful prayers for the long life and continued success of DC Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari.