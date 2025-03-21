Open Menu

DC Highlights Critical Challenges Facing The Nation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial on Friday said that the dear homeland was currently going through the most critical period in history and was facing several challenges.

To combat them,the nation will have to demonstrate interfaith harmony,brotherhood and unity and keep a close eye on the brutal enemy of peace so that no miscreant can spoil the pleasant atmosphere of our peace.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of the District Peace Committee Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari, DSP Legal Shoaib Mukhtar, Incharge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir, Tayyab Aqeel, Pir Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Imran Shirazi, Hafiz Babar Iqbal, Pir Zahoor Wasif, Hafiz Muhammad Arif, Perveiz Akhtar, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Qari Muhammad Kabir Chishti, Hafiz Faisal Afzal, Allama Musaddiq Qasmi, Shakeel Ahmed Attari, Qari Faiz Ali Qadri, Allama Muhammad Iqbal Qadri, Qari Omar Waqas, Maulvi Muhammad Rashid Khatana, Hafiz Muhammad Asif Sheikh, Hafiz Niaz Ahmed Al-Azhari, Zafar Abbas, Hafiz Muhammad Salman Azam, Hafiz Rana Khaliq Pasruri and others were present.

DC said that scholars and religious leaders should encourage the public towards patience and tolerance so that the society becomes a cradle of peace.

At the end of the meeting,prayers were offered for the security and stability of the country and nation.

Recent Stories

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

22 minutes ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

10 hours ago
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

11 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

12 hours ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterit ..

UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan