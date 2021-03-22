DC highlights importance of Pakistan Day

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Kethran on Monday said the day of March 23, 1940 was very important in the national history as our forefathers struggle for the separate land for Muslims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Kethran on Monday said the day of March 23, 1940 was very important in the national history as our forefathers struggle for the separate land for Muslims.

In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the DC said that on this day we should renew the pledge to make the country strong, stable and progressive and also justify the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and Pakistan Movement heroes.

Mir Saifullah said measures were being taken to celebrate Pakistan Day with national spirit in the district.

He also prayed for prosperity of the country and the unity of the nation.