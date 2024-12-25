DC Highlights Quaid-e-Azam's Vision Of Unity, Justice, And Equality
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, said that due to the tireless work and firm determination of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Muslims of India were blessed with freedom and the first ideological state,Pakistan, was established on the world map,founded on the principles of 'Kalima Tayyaba'. Today, 23 crore Muslims enjoy the blessings of freedom.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the education Department of Sialkot to commemorate the 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Government Jamia High school here on Wednesday.
The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, local officials of the Education Department, teachers and students.
Speaking at the ceremony,the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of adopting the lessons of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.He said that the Quaid-e-Azam envisioned a country where every citizen would enjoy equality, justice and opportunities for development in line with the golden principles of islam.
The Deputy Commissioner further urged the audience to embrace and implement the teachings and thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam to shape a prosperous future for the nation.
