DC Highlights Significance Of The Sacrifices Of Martyrs On 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DC highlights significance of the sacrifices of martyrs on 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon has said that the freedom and liberty we enjoy today were owed to the courageous martyrs who laid down their lives for a better tomorrow.

In his Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan message on Thursday, he highlighted the significance of the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the nation and described Pakistan as not just a geographical location but an embodiment of an ideology.

Expressing his devotion, love, and solidarity with the families of the martyrs, he said, "The entire nation stands united with them, and they will never be left alone at any stage of their lives."

