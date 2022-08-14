UrduPoint.com

DC Hoisted Flag To Mark 75th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

DC hoisted flag to mark 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday hoisted the national flag at his office to mark the 75th Independence Day.

He felicitated the nation on the Independence Day of Pakistan. Assistant Commissioners, Magistrate and DC office staff participated in the ceremony.

The Deputy Commissioner said people from all walks of life were celebrating the diamond jubilee of Pakistan with great enthusiasm by expressing love for their beloved country.

The DC paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the forefathers for the country. A special prayer was also offered for development, prosperity and peace of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Independence Sunday Prayer All From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

14 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

14 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

15 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.