DC hoisted flag to mark 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday hoisted the national flag at his office to mark the 75th Independence Day.

He felicitated the nation on the Independence Day of Pakistan. Assistant Commissioners, Magistrate and DC office staff participated in the ceremony.

The Deputy Commissioner said people from all walks of life were celebrating the diamond jubilee of Pakistan with great enthusiasm by expressing love for their beloved country.

The DC paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the forefathers for the country. A special prayer was also offered for development, prosperity and peace of the country.