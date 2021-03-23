DC hoists flag to mark Pakistan Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq hoisted national flag to mark the Pakistan Day at a ceremony held at DC Complex here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, COMCS Faisal Shehzad, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal and Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and Rescue wardens attended the ceremony.

After the flag hoisting and national anthem, special prayers were offered for the prosperity and development of the nation.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner addressed a meeting of MCS officers at Municipal Corporation Sialkot and reviewed the performance of various departments of MCS. He issued necessary instructions to improve the performance.

The DC also inspected the fort park up-gradation project.