DC Hoists National Flag At Quaid's Residency In Ziarat

DC hoists national flag at Quaid's Residency in Ziarat

The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national fervour in Ziarat district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national fervour in Ziarat district on Saturday.

The main ceremony was held at Qauid-e-Azam Residency where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Waqar Khursheed Alam hoisted national flag as chief guest.

Frontier Corps (FC) Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Jawad, Major Salman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Kakar, District Police Officer (DPO) Noor Ahmed Rind, Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Liaqat Ali Kakar, other officials, tribal elders and civil society members attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Waqar said Independence Day was a day of renewal pledge and reminds us of the sacrifices of our elders for the separate homeland.

They sacrificed their lives for freedom of Pakistan and we should respect the freedom because Independence is a great blessing of Allah, he said.

He said everyone should play their role for the defense, sovereignty and development of Pakistan.

He said we should not avoid any sacrifices if needed for the prosperity and development of the country and we should work together for stability of the motherland.

The DC said that today is the day of our independence, I am proud of it. We are breathing in a free country, we should value the freedom and will play a leading role in the defense of the country, he said.

