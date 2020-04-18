DC hold meeting to review steps to stop outbreak of virus

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud presided over a meeting to review measures regarding the outbreak of coronavirus and other steps taken to ensure security of the public

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud presided over a meeting to review measures regarding the outbreak of coronavirus and other steps taken to ensure security of the public.

The meeting was also attended by officials from various quarters related to run the affairs in the districts besides ensuring safety to the general people.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud was brief about certain steps taken to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus, meeting with Ulemas, business community, local traders and follow the guideline issued by the provincial government.

DC Usman Mehsud expressed the hope that things would go in the right direction in order to get rid of the present situation created after the outbreak of coronavirus. He also directed the concerned quarters to continue their dedicated efforts in ensure corona-free environment to the general public by following the set rules.

He also thanked the Ulems, business communities, local traders and specially the general public for following the guideline besides appreciated all the departments for working together in the current situation.