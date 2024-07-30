DC hold open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh held a khuli kutchery at his office here on Tuesday.

Officers of various departments including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, WASA were present on the occasion.

The DC listened to problems of the public mostly about health, education, local government, parking company, revenue departments and directed officers concerned for their redress and submit their compliance reports.