UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Hold Open Court To Resolve People Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

DC hold open court to resolve people problems

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) ::In the light of the orders of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daulat Khan and Assistant Commissioner Mirali Abbas Afridi held an open court in Mirali to resolve the problems of the masses at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan also issued orders on the spot to resolve various problems being faced by the people of the areas. District administration officers, all line department officials and area elders, elders besides the people participated in large numbers.

Daulat Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Integrated North Waziristan District, said that the purpose of the open forum was for the people and government agencies to come together and find a solution to the problems so that their demands and worries would end at the doorstep of the people.

The people demanded construction of the roads, facilities in schools and deployment of additional personnel in the health department on which Additional Deputy Commissioner Daulat Khan issued orders to the concerned department to find a suitable and immediate solution. At the end of the open forum, prayers were offered for peace in the region and security and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Afridi All Government Court

Recent Stories

Analysis: UAE citizenship law amendments reflect f ..

22 minutes ago

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

1 hour ago

107,561 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

2 hours ago

Suqia UAE provides advice to enhance submissions i ..

2 hours ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.