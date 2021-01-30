DC hold open court to resolve people problems

(@FahadShabbir)

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) ::In the light of the orders of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daulat Khan and Assistant Commissioner Mirali Abbas Afridi held an open court in Mirali to resolve the problems of the masses at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan also issued orders on the spot to resolve various problems being faced by the people of the areas. District administration officers, all line department officials and area elders, elders besides the people participated in large numbers.

Daulat Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Integrated North Waziristan District, said that the purpose of the open forum was for the people and government agencies to come together and find a solution to the problems so that their demands and worries would end at the doorstep of the people.

The people demanded construction of the roads, facilities in schools and deployment of additional personnel in the health department on which Additional Deputy Commissioner Daulat Khan issued orders to the concerned department to find a suitable and immediate solution. At the end of the open forum, prayers were offered for peace in the region and security and prosperity of Pakistan.