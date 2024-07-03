DC Holds Anti-dengue Review Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A review meeting on anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner ordered the Health Department and Lions Department to intensify indoor and outdoor activities to prevent dengue before the monsoon.
ADC Aitzaz Anjum and Dengue Focal Person Dr.
Hisham Khalid also participated in the meeting. DC also took a briefing on the performance of health, environment, social welfare, education, and other departments regarding control of dengue.
On this occasion, he said that DVR complaints related to dengue should be dealt with immediately and junkyards, nurseries, and tire shops should be checked. He further ordered that the agency will not tolerate fake statistics regarding dengue mosquito.
APP/qmb/378
