DC holds anti-polio review meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A performance review meeting was held on the fourth day of the anti-polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday.

According to detail, district administration, district police, and health department officials participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed the goals for the success of the anti-polio campaign and issued instructions to ensure its success in the next few days.

DC appealed the people to take part in the drive to protect their children from permanent disability and to cooperate with polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated.

