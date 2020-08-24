DC holds 'darbar' to resolve problems of masses

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Monday held a darbar (open fourm) to instantly resolve revenue department related problems of masses.

The darbar held in old Tehsil Building, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shohab Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal besides other officials of revenue department were also present.

The DC patiently listened the problems of masses regarding record correction, Fard issuance, commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate besides other issues.

He directed officials concerned of the department to take immediate measures for extending relief to masses by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said that no hurdle in the way of relief to masses would be tolerated and added that strict action would be taken against officials who were found responsible.

He said the district administration was committed to resolving problems of masses and in this regard all resources would be utilized.

He said such revenue darbar would be held regularly each month in every tehsil to address peoples' problems at their doorsteps.