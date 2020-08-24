UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Holds 'darbar' To Resolve Problems Of Masses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC holds 'darbar' to resolve problems of masses

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Monday held a darbar (open fourm) to instantly resolve revenue department related problems of masses.

The darbar held in old Tehsil Building, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shohab Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal besides other officials of revenue department were also present.

The DC patiently listened the problems of masses regarding record correction, Fard issuance, commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate besides other issues.

He directed officials concerned of the department to take immediate measures for extending relief to masses by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said that no hurdle in the way of relief to masses would be tolerated and added that strict action would be taken against officials who were found responsible.

He said the district administration was committed to resolving problems of masses and in this regard all resources would be utilized.

He said such revenue darbar would be held regularly each month in every tehsil to address peoples' problems at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

With Unrivalled, Affordable Performance the New HU ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme marks its 25 ..

13 minutes ago

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

28 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

39 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Points Out Lack of Facts i ..

4 minutes ago

Belarusian Coordination Council Ready for Contacts ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.