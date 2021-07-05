UrduPoint.com
DC Holds District Price Control Committee Meeting

Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:43 PM

DC holds district price control committee meeting

A meeting of District Price Control Committee (DPCC) Sahiwal was held at DC office on Monday with Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir in the chair

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Price Control Committee (DPCC) Sahiwal was held at DC office on Monday with Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir in the chair.

During the meeting, the prices of food items were fixed besides distribution of supply and demand of essential commodities.

Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal Mian Sarmad Hussain and PTI leader Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan were also present.

The DPCC fixed rates of basmati rice as Rs 112 per kg, basmati rice old Rs 125 per kg, Daal Chana (moti) Rs120 per kg, Daal Chana (breek) Rs 115-kg, Daal Masoor (moti) Rs 133 per kg, Daal Masoor (breek) desi Rs 158 per kg, Daal Mash without husk Rs 200 per kg, Daal Mong with husk Rs 130 per kg, black gram (mota) Rs 118 per kg, black gram (breek) Rs 115 per kg, white gram (mota) Rs 140 per kg, white gram (breek) Rs 123, gram flour Rs 125 per kg, Milk Rs 80 per kg, Yogurt Rs 85 per kg, Mutton Rs 900 per kg, Beef Rs 450 per kg, while tandoori Roti will be available at Rs 7 per 100 gram and tandoori Naan Rs 12.

The prices of chicken, eggs, fruits and vegetables will be fixed on a daily basis.

The DC directed all price magistrates to check markets and submit their performance reports on daily basis.

